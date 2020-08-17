Haemonetics (HAE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Jefferies gave Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $84.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Haemonetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.00, implying a 43.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

Based on Haemonetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $196 million and net profit of $10.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $238 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HAE in relation to earlier this year.

Haemonetics Corp. engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), North America Plasma, and All Other. Its products include surgical and diagnostic devices, blood and plasma center devices, blood center software, hospital software, and plasma center software. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.