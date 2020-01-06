Habit Restaurants (HABT) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Wedbush

Habit Restaurants (HABT) received a Hold rating and a $14.00 price target from Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.93, close to its 52-week high of $14.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 51.6% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Habit Restaurants with a $13.83 average price target, a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Habit Restaurants’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $687K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates restaurants. It operates The Habit Burger Grill, which prepares made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna. The company was founded on July 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.