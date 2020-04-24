H.C. Wainwright’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Uranium Energy (UEC) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.0% and a 34.1% success rate. Ihle covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uranium Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.49 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Uranium Energy has an average volume of 1.71M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UEC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.