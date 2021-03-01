H.C. Wainwright’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on UR-Energy (URG), with a price target of $1.40. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 49.3% and a 67.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UR-Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.45.

Based on UR-Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of URG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2021, Steven Hatten, the VP Operations of URG sold 190,040 shares for a total of $190,040.

Ur-Energy, Inc. is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio include the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W. Pitman on March 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.