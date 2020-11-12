H.C. Wainwright’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on UR-Energy (URG) today and set a price target of $0.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UR-Energy with a $0.90 average price target.

Based on UR-Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.2 million.

Ur-Energy, Inc. is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio include the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W. Pitman on March 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.