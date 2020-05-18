H.C. Wainwright’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Uranium Energy (UEC) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 39.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Uranium Energy with a $3.50 average price target.

Based on Uranium Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.89 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UEC in relation to earlier this year.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.