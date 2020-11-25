H.C. Wainwright Thinks Zosano Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

Howard Kim- November 25, 2020, 6:17 AM EDT

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Zosano Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.75, a 196.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zosano Pharma’s market cap is currently $57.91M and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.09.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. It offers Qtrypta, a drug used orally and nasally to effectively and safely treat acute migraine. The company was founded in January 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts