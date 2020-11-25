H.C. Wainwright Thinks Zosano Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Zosano Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.75, a 196.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zosano Pharma’s market cap is currently $57.91M and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.09.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. It offers Qtrypta, a drug used orally and nasally to effectively and safely treat acute migraine. The company was founded in January 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.