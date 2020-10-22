H.C. Wainwright Thinks Zosano Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.44, close to its 52-week low of $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 50.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zosano Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.83.

The company has a one-year high of $2.45 and a one-year low of $0.41. Currently, Zosano Pharma has an average volume of 6.46M.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. It offers Qtrypta, a drug used orally and nasally to effectively and safely treat acute migraine. The company was founded in January 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.