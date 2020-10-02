H.C. Wainwright Thinks Zosano Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.70, close to its 52-week low of $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 42.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Zosano Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.83.

The company has a one-year high of $2.45 and a one-year low of $0.41. Currently, Zosano Pharma has an average volume of 5.84M.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. It offers Qtrypta, a drug used orally and nasally to effectively and safely treat acute migraine. The company was founded in January 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.