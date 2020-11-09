H.C. Wainwright Thinks Ziopharm Oncology’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.24, close to its 52-week low of $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 36.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ziopharm Oncology with a $5.50 average price target, which is a 135.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

Based on Ziopharm Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.62 million.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of a diverse portfolio of cancer therapies. It focuses on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ novel gene expression, control, and cell technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.