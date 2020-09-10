H.C. Wainwright Thinks Yield10 Bioscience’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) and a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.35, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 46.8% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Yield10 Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.33, a 291.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, National Securities Corp also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.05 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Yield10 Bioscience has an average volume of 177.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of YTEN in relation to earlier this year.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.