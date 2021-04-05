H.C. Wainwright Thinks XpresSpa Group’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on XpresSpa Group (XSPA) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.67, close to its 52-week low of $0.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #287 out of 7423 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for XpresSpa Group with a $3.50 average price target.

Based on XpresSpa Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $323K and GAAP net loss of $15.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.07 million.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a health and wellness services company. It operates through XpresSpa,is an airport retailer of spa services. The XpresSpa offers travelers spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products.The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb in January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.