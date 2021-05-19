H.C. Wainwright Thinks XpresSpa Group’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on XpresSpa Group (XSPA), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.32, close to its 52-week low of $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #338 out of 7517 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for XpresSpa Group with a $3.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.82 and a one-year low of $1.03. Currently, XpresSpa Group has an average volume of 5.88M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a health and wellness services company. It operates through XpresSpa,is an airport retailer of spa services. The XpresSpa offers travelers spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products.The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb in January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.