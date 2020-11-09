H.C. Wainwright Thinks WISeKey International Holding’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on WISeKey International Holding (WKEY), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.27, close to its 52-week low of $3.90.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WISeKey International Holding with a $9.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.27 and a one-year low of $3.90. Currently, WISeKey International Holding has an average volume of 159.7K.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity company focused on delivering integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems. It integrates secure semiconductors, cybersecurity software, and a globally recognized Root of Trust (RoT) into leading-edge products and services that protect users, devices, data and transactions in the internet-connected world. It has two business segments. The IoT segment, which is the key revenue driver, generates revenue from the sale of semiconductor’s secure chips. The mPKI segment generates revenues from Digital Certificates, Software as a Service, Software license and Post-Contract Customer Support (PCS) for cybersecurity applications.

