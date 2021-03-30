H.C. Wainwright Thinks Wave Life Sciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.09, close to its 52-week low of $6.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 48.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wave Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.40, implying an 81.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Wave Life Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.44 million and GAAP net loss of $28.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.4 million and had a GAAP net loss of $56.77 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WVE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More on WVE: