H.C. Wainwright Thinks Wave Life Sciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.39, close to its 52-week low of $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 47.9% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wave Life Sciences with a $20.50 average price target, implying a 100.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.98 and a one-year low of $6.61. Currently, Wave Life Sciences has an average volume of 629.1K.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.