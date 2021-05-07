H.C. Wainwright Thinks VYNE Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.56, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 47.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Liposome Company, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VYNE Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.20 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, VYNE Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.42M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VYNE in relation to earlier this year.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company which is focused on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus, or itch, associated with dermatologic conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis. The company was founded in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.