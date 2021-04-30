H.C. Wainwright Thinks Tsakos Energy’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on March 29, Magnus Fyhr from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Tsakos Energy (TNP) and a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.98, close to its 52-week low of $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is ranked #6524 out of 7490 analysts.

Tsakos Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, implying a 67.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.36 and a one-year low of $7.06. Currently, Tsakos Energy has an average volume of 105.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.