H.C. Wainwright Thinks Tecogen’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Tecogen (TGEN) today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.03, close to its 52-week low of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tecogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a one-year high of $3.76 and a one-year low of $0.60. Currently, Tecogen has an average volume of 26.69K.

Tecogen, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services; and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems. The Energy Production segment sells energy in the form of electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling to customers under long-term sales agreements. The company was founded by George N. Hatsopoulos and John N. Hatsopoulos in 1987 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.