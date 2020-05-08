H.C. Wainwright Thinks Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.89, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 52.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, representing a 223.1% upside. In a report issued on April 29, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.57 and a one-year low of $1.75. Currently, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.53M.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ, and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.