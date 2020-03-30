H.C. Wainwright Thinks Sorrento Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.81, close to its 52-week low of $1.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 25.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sorrento Therapeutics with a $22.50 average price target.

Based on Sorrento Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.03 million and GAAP net loss of $62.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.93 million and had a GAAP net loss of $49.78 million.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

