H.C. Wainwright Thinks Silverback Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Brian Anderson- May 17, 2021, 6:28 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.52, close to its 52-week low of $23.69.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 47.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silverback Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.00, a 105.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on leveraging its ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases.

