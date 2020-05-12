H.C. Wainwright Thinks Sesen Bio’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sesen Bio (SESN), with a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.70, close to its 52-week low of $0.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 36.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sesen Bio with a $3.63 average price target, which is a 390.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.60 and a one-year low of $0.37. Currently, Sesen Bio has an average volume of 1.14M.

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.