H.C. Wainwright Thinks scPharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.78, close to its 52-week low of $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 49.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for scPharmaceuticals with a $15.00 average price target.

Based on scPharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.81 million.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc.engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.