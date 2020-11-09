H.C. Wainwright Thinks Savara’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Savara (SVRA), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.12, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 42.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Proteostasis Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Savara is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.65.

Based on Savara’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.94 million.

Savara, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its products include AeroVanc, Molgradex, GM-CSF, and Aironite. The company was founded on April 27, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.