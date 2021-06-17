H.C. Wainwright Thinks Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.95, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 49.5% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $36.11 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 161.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company was founded by John Kollins on June 21, 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.