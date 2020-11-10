H.C. Wainwright Thinks Rubius Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.77, close to its 52-week low of $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 42.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Proteostasis Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rubius Therapeutics with a $17.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.44 and a one-year low of $3.35. Currently, Rubius Therapeutics has an average volume of 195.5K.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.