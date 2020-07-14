H.C. Wainwright Thinks Rockwell Med’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Rockwell Med (RMTI) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.72, close to its 52-week low of $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rockwell Med with a $9.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.85 and a one-year low of $1.31. Currently, Rockwell Med has an average volume of 588K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. engages in targeting end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease. Its dialysis products include hemodialysis concentrates, citrapure, dri-sate, safety data sheets,ancillary products, and renal pure. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.