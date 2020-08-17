H.C. Wainwright Thinks Regulus’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Regulus (RGLS), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.61, close to its 52-week low of $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Regulus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.25.

Based on Regulus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6,000 and GAAP net loss of $5.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.78 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.26 million.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. The company was founded in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.