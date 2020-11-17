H.C. Wainwright Thinks RAPT Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.41, close to its 52-week low of $10.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 55.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

RAPT Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.50.

The company has a one-year high of $51.21 and a one-year low of $10.52. Currently, RAPT Therapeutics has an average volume of 296.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RAPT in relation to earlier this year.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.