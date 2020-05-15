H.C. Wainwright Thinks Quest Resource’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Quest Resource (QRHC) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.4% and a 36.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Renewable Energy Group, and Ballard Power Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quest Resource is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a one-year high of $3.10 and a one-year low of $1.10. Currently, Quest Resource has an average volume of 23.94K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QRHC in relation to earlier this year.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded by Jeffrey I. Rassas on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.