H.C. Wainwright Thinks Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.99, close to its 52-week low of $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pieris Pharmaceuticals with a $9.00 average price target.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $119M and has a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.84.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.