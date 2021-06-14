H.C. Wainwright Thinks Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Catie Powers- June 14, 2021, 6:18 AM EDT

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.21, close to its 52-week low of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 43.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Based on Phio Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.35 million.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that address unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, a RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

