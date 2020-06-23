H.C. Wainwright Thinks Palatin Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies (PTN) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.59, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Palatin Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.17.

Palatin Technologies’ market cap is currently $118.1M and has a P/E ratio of 2.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.33.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). The company was founded by Carl Spana and John K. A. Prendergast on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.