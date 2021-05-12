H.C. Wainwright Thinks Otonomy’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Otonomy (OTIC) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.08, close to its 52-week low of $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 47.8% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Otonomy with a $5.50 average price target.

Otonomy’s market cap is currently $117.8M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OTIC in relation to earlier this year.

Otonomy, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Ménière’s disease; OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT); OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus; OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss; OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL; OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan in April 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.