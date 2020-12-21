H.C. Wainwright Thinks OpGen’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on OpGen (OPGN) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.72, close to its 52-week low of $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.5% and a 49.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OpGen with a $4.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on OpGen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.06 million and GAAP net loss of $7.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $648.2K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.48 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OpGen, Inc. engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It helps to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs). The company was founded on January 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.