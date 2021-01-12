H.C. Wainwright Thinks ObsEva SA’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA (OBSV), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.01, close to its 52-week low of $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 66.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ObsEva SA with a $22.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.30 and a one-year low of $1.63. Currently, ObsEva SA has an average volume of 901.3K.

ObsEva SA engages in the development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet in November 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.