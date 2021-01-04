H.C. Wainwright Thinks ObsEva SA’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA (OBSV) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.08, close to its 52-week low of $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 59.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

ObsEva SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50.

ObsEva SA’s market cap is currently $114.4M and has a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -25.88.

ObsEva SA engages in the development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet in November 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.