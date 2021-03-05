H.C. Wainwright Thinks Nucana’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Nucana (NCNA), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.65, close to its 52-week low of $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 48.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nucana with a $15.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.50 and a one-year low of $4.04. Currently, Nucana has an average volume of 567.9K.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology is consists of acelarin, NUC-3373, and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh S. Griffith and Christopher B. Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

