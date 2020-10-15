H.C. Wainwright Thinks Novan’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novan (NOVN), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 45.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Novan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.32 million and GAAP net loss of $8.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.3 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Novan, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.