H.C. Wainwright Thinks Novan’s Stock is Going to Recover

Howard Kim- October 15, 2020, 6:22 AM EDT

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novan (NOVN), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 45.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Novan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.32 million and GAAP net loss of $8.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.3 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Novan, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts