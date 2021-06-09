H.C. Wainwright Thinks Northern Dynasty Minerals’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) today and set a price target of $1.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.56, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 53.5% and a 72.3% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, First Majestic Silver, and Great Panther Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northern Dynasty Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.49 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, Northern Dynasty Minerals has an average volume of 8.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NAK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.