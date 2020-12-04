H.C. Wainwright Thinks Northern Dynasty Minerals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK), with a price target of $0.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.36, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 61.1% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Golden Star Resources, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northern Dynasty Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.85.

The company has a one-year high of $2.49 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, Northern Dynasty Minerals has an average volume of 14.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NAK in relation to earlier this year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.