H.C. Wainwright Thinks NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.88, close to its 52-week low of $2.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Based on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.73 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel pharmaceuticals to treat neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded on October 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.