H.C. Wainwright Thinks NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Howard Kim- June 2, 2021, 6:25 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.88, close to its 52-week low of $2.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.73 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel pharmaceuticals to treat neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded on October 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts