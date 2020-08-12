H.C. Wainwright Thinks NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.43, close to its 52-week low of $5.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $30.00 and a one-year low of $5.95. Currently, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 69.44K.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel pharmaceuticals to treat neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded on October 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.