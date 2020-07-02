H.C. Wainwright Thinks Neovasc’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Neovasc (NVCN) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.37, close to its 52-week low of $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 36.3% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neovasc is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.65 and a one-year low of $1.24. Currently, Neovasc has an average volume of 354.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its focuses on Neovast Tiara, and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.