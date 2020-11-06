H.C. Wainwright Thinks Neovasc’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Neovasc (NVCN), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.83, close to its 52-week low of $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 35.4% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neovasc is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.67, a 959.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Noble Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.65 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Neovasc has an average volume of 489.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its focuses on Neovast Tiara, and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.