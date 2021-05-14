H.C. Wainwright Thinks Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.39, close to its 52-week low of $9.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 39.4% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neoleukin Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50, which is a 101.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Neoleukin Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $439.8M and has a P/E ratio of -16.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.37.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.