H.C. Wainwright Thinks My Size’s Stock is Going to Recover

Jason Carr- September 28, 2020, 6:15 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede initiated coverage with a Buy rating on My Size (MYSZ) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.94, close to its 52-week low of $0.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.2% and a 35.1% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for My Size with a $2.00 average price target.

Based on My Size’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21K and GAAP net loss of $1.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.37 million.

My Size, Inc. is a technology company, which is based on the development of applications that can be utilized to take measurements of a variety of items via a smartphone. It focuses on the e-commerce, courier services, do it yourself uses and usage as a tape measure. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

