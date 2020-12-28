H.C. Wainwright Thinks My Size’s Stock is Going to Recover

Howard Kim- December 28, 2020, 6:17 AM EDT

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on My Size (MYSZ), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.25, close to its 52-week low of $0.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 41.8% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Summit Wireless Technologies, and Magic Software Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for My Size with a $2.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

My Size’s market cap is currently $9.33M and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

My Size, Inc. is a technology company, which is based on the development of applications that can be utilized to take measurements of a variety of items via a smartphone. It focuses on the e-commerce, courier services, do it yourself uses and usage as a tape measure. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts