H.C. Wainwright Thinks My Size’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on My Size (MYSZ), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.25, close to its 52-week low of $0.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 41.8% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Summit Wireless Technologies, and Magic Software Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for My Size with a $2.00 average price target.

My Size’s market cap is currently $9.33M and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.60.

My Size, Inc. is a technology company, which is based on the development of applications that can be utilized to take measurements of a variety of items via a smartphone. It focuses on the e-commerce, courier services, do it yourself uses and usage as a tape measure. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.