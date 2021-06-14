H.C. Wainwright Thinks Metacrine’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Metacrine (MTCR) and a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.14, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 45.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metacrine is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.67, implying a 355.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Metacrine’s market cap is currently $109.4M and has a P/E ratio of 0.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTCR in relation to earlier this year.

Metacrine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases.